Dapodi workshop irregularities: Accused officials’ salary being deducted

Pune: State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik had announced in the Legislative Assembly on Monday that action will be taken against the officials found guilty of procurement irregularities at the Central Workshop of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) located in Dapodi. The issue was raised by MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar during the zero hour, seeking details about the alleged malpractices in the procurement process at the MSRTC’s workshop. (Ravindra Joshi/HT Photo)

In response, Sarnaik said, “Preliminary information related to the matter has already been provided to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). A special audit of the procurement transactions at the Dapodi workshop was conducted by the assistant audit officer from the Internal Audit Team of MSRTC in Pune. The audit revealed several irregularities in the procurement process.”

He further informed that an internal inquiry was conducted and 15 officials were investigated. “All 15 were found to be involved in the irregularities. As a punitive measure, 10 per cent of their monthly salaries are being deducted. MSRTC will also request the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter,” the minister added.