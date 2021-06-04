Decision on further curb relaxation in PMC and PCMC on Monday: Ajit Pawar

Pune: The decision to further ease Covid relaxations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad is likely to be taken on Monday. Areas under Pune and Khadki cantonment boards may also expect curb relaxation. Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar made the statement during the Covid review meeting at Council Hall on Friday. Pawar instructed the civic and district administration to consider the areas under Pune and Khadki cantonment boards for relaxation from curbs.

“The decision of unlocking is dependent on the positivity rate in that particular administrative unit. In terms of PMC and PCMC, the positivity rate is at 5% or below 5%. But in rural areas, the rate is still around 12%-13%. By Monday we will take a decision regarding further easing of restrictions,” Pawar said.

With non-essential shops permitted to reopen, there is growing pressure from various business organisations such as salons, gyms operators to resume business. Pawar hinted at the possibility of an increase in the timings of shops.

“Salon, beauty parlour operators are asking to be included in the unlock phase. We are going to monitor the positivity rate per day. Let’s wait for the reports of Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

He also announced relief for areas under Pune and Khadki cantonment boards. “Khadki and Pune cantonments are not a part of Pune city (jurisdiction wise). So, no concessions have been given there. In the meeting, I told the administration to consider Khadki and Pune cantonments as a part of Pune city and apply the same rules of unlocking to these areas as Pune city. Dehu cantonment is more related to Talegaon and the positivity rate in that area is more than 10%. So no concessions will be given there as of now,” he said.

Warkari representatives also met Pawar on Friday for the organisation of ‘Palkahi Sohala’. Pawar said a committee headed by Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao will be formed to discuss the issue with warkaris and a report will be prepared. “A report will be prepared in 3-4 days. It will be submitted to the chief minister and he will make the decision. Warkaris have asked for permission to take padukas to Pandharpur with only 50 people. They may follow the rules, but there might be crowd on the way. How would that crowd be controlled? Such situations have to be handled without using force,” said Pawar.