Deepak Karandikar takes over as MCCIA president

Deepak Karandikar took over as the President of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), Pune for the year 2022-2024 in its 88th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday.

Deepak Karandikar is associated with MCCIA for over 14 years, and is presently the vice-president as well as the chairman of the MSME committee.

During his tenure as a committee chairman, he worked for the betterment of the MSMEs in the region.

Karandikar has also been a substantive contributor in building institutions like National Agriculture and Food Analysis and Research Institute (NAFARI), Auto Cluster Development & Research Institute Ltd. (ACDRIL) and MCCIA Electronic Cluster Foundation (MECF). He has done several representations to the government in the ease of doing business area and engaged with Ministers and Senior Officers to follow up on the representations.