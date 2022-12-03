Home / Cities / Pune News / Despite 17 crore dues, Patil, Pawar ask irrigation dept to allow PMC to lay pipelines

Despite 17 crore dues, Patil, Pawar ask irrigation dept to allow PMC to lay pipelines

Updated on Dec 03, 2022 11:39 PM IST

Earlier, the irrigation department did not allow PMC to lay the water pipelines as ₹17 crore dues were pending for canal repairing

Due to the dues the civic body was unable to get supply for four water tankers which have been recently constructed under the 24x7 water project. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil and opposition leader Ajit Pawar on Friday instructed the irrigation department to allow Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to lay water pipeline in their area.

Earlier, the irrigation department did not allow PMC to lay the water pipelines as 17 crore dues were pending for canal repairing. Due to this the civic body was unable to get supply for four water tankers which have been recently constructed under the 24x7 water project.

Pawar said, “The issue of laying water pipelines was discussed in the meeting. Both PMC and irrigation department need to cooperate with each other. We have asked the irrigation department to allow laying os water pipelines.”

Patil said, “I guarantee that PMC will definitely pay its dues and irrigation department must allow them to finish work.”

NCP MLA Chetan Tupe said, “I had raised the issue of water scarcity in Hadapsar area. At that time, we came to know that as irrigation department stopped water laying work and the civic body is unable to fill the newly constructed water tanks. A few years ago, there was leakage at the canals near Dandekar bridge and PMC was to pay 17 crore for the same to irrigation department. Now, after the assurance of PMC commissioner, the department will allow pipe laying work.”

