DGP office instructs policemen to wear uniforms while on duty 

The State Director General of Police office has instructed all policemen in the state to wear their official uniforms while riding the official vehicles. If found violating the dress code, police personnel will face disciplinary action as per the directives from the DGP office.

The new guidelines come after some liquor bottles were found on the premises of the city commissioner’s office recently.

In his order, Special IG Suhas Warke stated that it has come to the notice of the top brass that the police officials of different ranks while carrying out investigations, patrolling and law and order duties abstain from wearing the official uniform, and the exception of the rule applies only to the special and crime branch staffers.

“All the unit commanders and commissioners are instructed that no act of indiscipline should take place involving uniformed police personnel failing which strict action must be initiated against those found guilty,” the order read.