Diabetes, hypertension on the rise in Pune district

The latest data under the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Prevention Programme reveals a twofold increase in the cases of diabetes and hypertension in Pune district in the past one year from April 2022 to March 2023. Around 4.51 lakh diabetes- and 5.46 lakh hypertension- cases were reported from April 2022 to March 2023 as compared to 2.27 lakh diabetes- and 2.61 lakh hypertension- cases from April 2021 to March 2022. The data shows a rise in cases of diabetes and hypertension with 81,807 new diabetes- and 71,611 new hypertension- cases/patients reported in Pune district in just six months from April to September 2023. Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, Pune district, said that diseases such as hypertension and diabetes are the cause of heart attacks, blindness, brain strokes, cancer and renal failure. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, Pune district, said that diseases such as hypertension and diabetes are the cause of heart attacks, blindness, brain strokes, cancer and renal failure. “The easy availability of surplus food, with more intake of fast food, lack of sleep, less or no exercise, and stress are the factors responsible for the surge in such cases in the community. Individuals must eat healthy food and stop eating foods high in carbohydrates, fats, sugar and salt. A little discipline as regards sleeping on time and exercising will go a long way in keeping one disease-free,” Dr Yempalay said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that NCDs like diabetes and hypertension are reaching epidemic proportions. The solution is wellness by following a healthy lifestyle that includes a healthy diet and more activity. “The steep increase in NCDs can be attributed mostly to the lifestyle choices of people such as diet, physical activity, stress levels etc. People fail to understand the ultimate risk of NCDs which ruins vital functions of body organs like the kidney, heart, nervous system and eyes. Unhealthy eating habits and the prevalence of diabetes and obesity are increasing in both children and young adults,” Dr Pawar said.

This year (2023-2024) till date, nearly 6.50 lakh people across the district have been screened for cancer, diabetes and hypertension under the NCDs Prevention Programme. Last year, over 12.92 lakh people were screened under the NCDs Prevention Programme. Screening of the population aged 30 years and above, and all pregnant mothers for early detection of suspected cases of diabetes and hypertension is part of the programme.

