Dial 112 filters frivolous callers, hoax calls ring concern

PUNE: While the Pune police claim that the new dial 112 service has helped check frivolous calls, it still receives hoax calls. The Maharashtra state police launched dial 112 helpline as an emergency response support system (ERSS) in September 2021.

On October 2, a drunk man was arrested for making a hoax call on 112 claiming a “plot” to kill Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at a hotel in Lonavla in Pune district. An IT professional was held on October 4 for making a hoax call from Dehu road on 112 claiming a “plot” to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These incidents have raised questions about the effectiveness of police helpline.

KK Kamble, who heads the dial 112 Pune team, said, “As per the new system, every call is scrutinised before forwarding to police stations concerned. Frivolous calls are filtered.”

Kamble said that every call on 112 reaches New Mumbai office of ERSS where a technical department asks questions to filter frivolous calls.

Kamble said, “The new system also tells us about the caller’s exact location and contact number. Earlier, we used to get calls about overflowing garbage in locality and other civic issues.”

As per data maintained by the Maharashtra state police regarding the ERSS, from September 16, 2021 to July 31, 2022, the Pune city police received 115,176 calls of which 115,157 were closed, including 21,307 forwarded to field marshals on wireless considering technical glitches.

Between September 16, 2021 and July 31, 2022, Pune rural received 18,511 calls of which 18,509 were closed, including 2,055 shared with field marshals.

For the same period, Pimpri-Chinchwad received 51,067 calls of which 51,064 were closed. The Pune police have 107 two-wheelers, 50 four-wheelers, and eight to ten dedicated staff to address grievances raised on 112 helpline.