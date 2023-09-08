News / Cities / Pune News / District collector assures insurance for crop loss

District collector assures insurance for crop loss

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 08, 2023 10:50 PM IST

At a recent review meet over agriculture production, CM Eknath Shinde, and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar asked the administration to instruct insurance companies to provide financial support to farmers for less crop production

Pune: With reports of 50 per cent less production expected in onion, tur, soyabean, maize, millet (bajra) and groundnut in Pune district this season, collector Rajesh Deshmukh has instructed insurance firms to provide 25 per cent payment in advance to beneficiary farmers.

Deshmukh said farmers who opted for crop insurance will get the benefit. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Deshmukh said farmers who opted for crop insurance will get the benefit. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Deshmukh said, “As per the crop insurance policy, if there is less than 50 per cent production as compared to last seven years, more than three-week gap in rain and excess or less 20 per cent rain, the insurance company needs to provide compensation. As the conditions are met in the district, firms will provide insurance facility to farmers.”

At a recent review meet over agriculture production, chief minister Eknath Shinde, and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar asked the administration to instruct insurance companies to provide financial support to farmers for less crop production.

Deshmukh said farmers who opted for crop insurance will get the benefit.

