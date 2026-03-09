DMER directive on monitoring prescriptions may have limited impact

​The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has issued a letter directing all medical colleges in Maharashtra to set up a sub-committee under their Drugs and Therapeutics Committee to review and monitor prescription practices. The move follows instructions issued by the National Medical Commission on December 11, 2025, asking medical colleges across India to constitute sub-committees to rigorously monitor prescription practices. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The directive, issued on February 20, also calls for including the “importance of legible and clear handwriting in medical prescriptions” in the academic curriculum of medical colleges. Public health experts and activists, however, say the directive may have a limited impact as it largely applies to medical colleges and their attached hospitals, while a significant number of patients in Maharashtra seek treatment in private clinics and hospitals where such monitoring mechanisms remain minimal.

The move follows instructions issued by the National Medical Commission on December 11, 2025, asking medical colleges across India to constitute sub-committees to rigorously monitor prescription practices and reinforce the importance of clear handwriting in medical documentation. It also comes after observations by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which noted that a legible prescription is a “fundamental right” of patients, as unclear prescriptions can sometimes lead to serious medical errors.

However, Clause 1.5 of the Medical Council of India (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 already states that every physician should prescribe drugs with generic names legibly and preferably in capital letters, and ensure rational use of medicines, a provision that activists say has remained poorly implemented.

Dr Abhijit More, a health activist with Jan Arogya Abhiyan, said prescriptions must be clear and readable for patients and pharmacists. “Some doctors have started issuing printed prescriptions, and the government should actively promote this system. The government should also consider introducing penalties to ensure the rules are followed. Currently, many stakeholders are taking the issue lightly, even though the rule has existed for years,” he said.

Dr Eknath Pawar, dean of B J Medical College, said the institution has already constituted the committee and incorporated the importance of clear prescription writing into the academic curriculum. “The updated health information management system ‘Next Gen e-Hospital’, similar to the one at BJMC, has been implemented in government medical colleges and hospitals. The system enables the issuance of digital prescriptions, reducing medication errors and improving patient safety,” he said.

According to officials, although some doctors have started issuing digital prescriptions, their numbers remain limited, and the practice is largely confined to urban areas. It may take years before such systems reach the large number of practitioners working in rural and suburban areas.

Illegible prescriptions remain a common concern for patients and pharmacists. Patients are often seen struggling to decipher scribbled prescriptions, and chemists sometimes find it difficult to interpret them. Poor legibility can lead to confusion, medication errors and, in some cases, serious harm.

In November last year, in Pune, a doctor prescribed a medicine called Femlin tablets, used to manage leucorrhoea-related problems. However, the unclear handwriting led the chemist to dispense Femilon, a contraceptive drug, after searching online.

“When we contacted the doctor and showed the medicine, we realised it was the wrong drug. We got it replaced with the prescribed medicine. Due to the bad handwriting, no one was able to read it,” said a member of the patient’s family.

Vivek Tapkir, vice-president of the Pune Chemists’ Association, said only a small fraction of doctors currently issue printed prescriptions. “Barely 2% to 3% of doctors give printed prescriptions and proper implementation is still far away. Many doctors still write prescriptions in illegible handwriting, sometimes in a way that only a particular nearby chemist can understand. Ideally, doctors should write generic drug names and provide clear prescriptions,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Patil, national president of the Hospital Board of India under the Indian Medical Association, said the association supports clear prescriptions but does not favour mandatory generic prescribing. “Doctors who are unable to write clear prescriptions have started using software to issue printed prescriptions. This helps avoid errors while dispensing medicines. The next generation of doctors is gradually adopting this system,” he said.

Dr Rajendra Wabale, dean of the Post Graduate Institute at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, said sub-committees have been formed as per the directive, but practical challenges remain. “At the institute level, prescriptions are handwritten, but medicines are dispensed with printed prescriptions. The real issue is in small clinics where doctors must see many patients in a limited time. Writing prescriptions in bold capital letters for every patient becomes difficult, though some doctors are shifting to digital prescriptions,” he said.