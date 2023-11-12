Dr Vinayak Kale takes charge as dean of BJMC

A day after Dr Sanjiv Thakur was removed from the post of the dean of BJ Medical College (BJMC) by the medical education department, Dr Vinayak Kale on Saturday took charge as dean of BJMC and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH). However no official order has been issued by the State government in this regard, the officials said. Dr Vinayak Kale (HT PHOTO)

Dr Kale assumed the charge based on the orders issued by the Bombay High Court on Friday. The High Court upheld the order passed by the Maharashtra administrative tribunal to quash the appointment of Dr Sanjiv Thakur as dean of BJMC and SGH and repost Dr Kale as dean of the college.

Dr Kale was appointed as dean of BJMC and Sassoon on April 8, 2022, and on January 13, Dr Kale was transferred from the post of dean, at BJMC to the post of director, Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health, Pune. In another order issued by the government on the same day (January 13), Dr Thakur, dean of Dr VM Government Medical College, Solapur was appointed as dean of BJMC and Sassoon.

Following the surprise transfer, Dr Kale moved to the tribunal challenging both transfer orders. Later on July 12, the tribunal gave orders in favour of Dr Kale, quashing both the transfer orders and directing Dr Kale to repost as the dean of BJMC within two weeks. However, the decision of the tribunal was immediately challenged by Dr Thakur who filed an appeal in Bombay High Court which was set aside on Friday.

Following the incident of escape of drug dealer Lalit Patil from SGH the medical education department removed the dean, Dr Sanjeev Thakur, and suspended Dr Praveen Devkate who was treating Patil.

A detailed analysis of an investigation report was submitted by the committee to the state government on 27 October which had found Dr Thakur, Devkate, and others prima facie responsible.

Dr Deelip Mhaisekar, Director of Medical Education and Research (DMER) said, Dr Kale has taken over the charge as dean of BJMC, but no order has been issued from the DMER office. After the High Court order, the appointment order is likely to be issued by the state government. However, no order has been issued by the state government yet,” he said.

Confirming the development, DMER secretary Dinesh Waghmare said, Dr Kale has taken over charge as dean of BJMC based on the High Court order.

“We have not issued any order regarding taking over the charge or appointment. The decision regarding issuing an official order for appointment of the post will be taken in the next couple of working days,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, Dr Vinayak Kale couldn’t be reached.

