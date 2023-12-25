Draft of regulations for pre-primary schools submitted by the Edu dept

The State Education Department is all set to make important changes in pre-primary education in the state from the next academic year. According to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, equality will be brought in pre-primary education. For this purpose, the education department has prepared a draft of the regulation to bring control concerning the recognition of private kindergartens (KG), minimum facilities, and curriculum and has submitted it to the State government for approval. A bill to control private kindergartens will be presented in the coming budget session. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A bill to control private kindergartens will be presented in the coming budget session. Therefore, it is clear that the state government will control the private kindergartens in the coming academic year.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“There are a large number of Anganwadi schools and private pre-primary schools. While it is observed that in most of these private KG schools, a proper kind of education is not being given to the students. Apart from that arbitrary charges are being levied. So, no time and syllabus restrictions are observed here. The government has no control over this, so an approval process for starting a kindergarten also does not exist at present. However, according to the National Education Policy 2020, pre-primary education has now been brought under the purview of education. Also, state-level syllabus for pre-primary to 2nd standard have been prepared. In this background, to implement the National Education Policy 2020, government control will now be brought over the private kindergartens in the state,” said state education commissioner Suraj Mandhare.

He further added that a draft of the regulation on bringing control over private kindergartens had been prepared and submitted to the state government a week ago.

“This regulation has been prepared after thorough study with the help of experts. It emphasises the accreditation process, curriculum, and minimum facilities. At present there is no control over the fees. However, the focus has been on bringing equality into the learning process that takes place in different ways in kindergartens. After that, the implementation of this regulation will be started. If the bill becomes law in the coming session, in the new academic year,” Mandhare added.

1,200 objections

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had prepared and announced the State Curriculum for the Foundation Level. Objections were also sought for it. Taking into consideration around 1200 objections and suggestions received on this plan till now, the final plan will be announced soon.