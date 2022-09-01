Drunk man falls from 5th floor of Nigdi building, dies
A 50-year-old man died after he fell from the fifth floor of the Prerana Housing society in Nigdi on Wednesday
A 50-year-old man died after he fell from the fifth floor of the Prerana Housing society in Nigdi on Wednesday. The incident occurred at 4:30 pm when the man was under the influence of alcohol, said officials.
The deceased has been identified as Anil Kambale (50).
According to Nigdi police, Kambale is resident of Prerana Society in Sector 22 of Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. On Wednesday at around 4:20 pm he tried to climb down from the fifth floor of the building, when he lost control and fell down. He was taken to the hospital, but later succumbed to injuries.
A video of this incident is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, other residents are seen advising him to not jump.
The Nigdi police has registered a case of accidental death.
NCR celebrates National Sports Day with fanfare
On the occasion of National Sports Day, outstanding players of North Central Railway were felicitated by NCR general manager. Several sports events were also organised at NCR headquarters. In this sequence, players and coaches of NCR, who have performed outstandingly well during the last one year, were honoured in a programme organised at NCR headquarters, informed chief public relations officer of NCR Shivam Sharma on Thursday.
Now, confidential audit to identify cause of maternal deaths in UP
LUCKNOW In a first of its kind exercise in UP, the family welfare directorate has decided to start a confidential audit of maternal deaths taking place in the state to ascertain the cause of death of women during pregnancy and childbirth. UP's maternal death rate is 167 per 1,00,000 live births, according to the sample registration system for 2017-19. Sometimes, because of this information, small mistakes are ignored, opined health experts.
Bihar minister in dock quits hours after stripped of law dept; court rejects bail
In a blow to Bihar minister Kartik Kumar, who resigned late Wednesday evening hours after being stripped of law portfolio, a Danapur court rejected his anticipatory bail petition on Thursday evening after a day-long hearing in a 2014 abduction case in which he had been facing an arrest warrant. Kumar, an RJD MLC (member of legislative council), had assumed office as the law minister in Nitish Kumar's new government on August 16.
80% back liquor ban in study commissioned by Bihar govt
A study commissioned by the Bihar government has found that more than 80 per cent of the state's population is in favour of the liquor prohibition, in place in the state since April 2016, and wants it to be continued, people familiar with the matter said. Only 13.8 per cent of the respondents were against the prohibition, the study says. The study says the biggest beneficiary of prohibition are the women.
‘Kartik hid info on HC proceedings in his bail plea’
The Danapur court, which rejected the anticipatory bail petition of Kartik Kumar on Thursday, a day after he resigned from Bihar cabinet, has said in its order that he had hidden key information related to proceedings in the Patna High Court in the abduction case in which he is an accused, according to the public prosecutor in the case.
