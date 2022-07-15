Duo steals ₹5.82 lakh cash from ATM in Pune
Two unidentified persons steal ₹5.82 lakh in cash from a HDFC bank ATM located in Maratha Kranti chowk, Talegaon Dabhade on Wednesday night.
According to the police, the thieves entered the ATM around 2 am, sprayed black paint on CCTV cameras and opened the machine from its backside by using secret password.
Senior police inspector and investigation officer Nitin Landge said, “After the theft, the duo tried to burnt the ATM to mislead the police.”
The theft was noticed on Thursday morning when locals visited the ATM to withdraw money. The Talegaon Dabhade police have registered a case under Sections of 457, 380, 436, 427 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Drop in fuel prices brings relief to Punekars
The reduction in fuel prices by the state government has brought relief to residents. “Though it is a good decision to reduce petrol price by Rs 5, but the state government should find a way to reduce LPG rates as it costs above Rs 1,000 which is hurting middle-class people,” said Meena Patil, a resident of Bharati Vidyapeeth, Katraj.
Boil water before drinking: PMC to Punekars
The Pune Municipal Corporation on Friday appealed to Punekars to filter or boil water before drinking. By considering this the civic body has advised residents to take precautions. Pune city is getting water mainly from Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet and Temghar dams. According to India Meteorological Department, Pune district has reported 43 per cent excess rainfall from June 1 till July 14.
Karnataka's IISc best in India; Mysore University, Manipal Academy also ranked
The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru is the best university and research institution in India, according to the 2022 rankings of the National Institutional Ranking Framework that were released by the education ministry Friday. Seven other universities or research institutions from Karnataka made the overall top 100, including the Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Mysore University. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education was ranked seventh in the list of best universities, with Mysore University and the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in the top 40. The National Law School of India University topped the list of law schools, with Christ University coming in at 16th.
Morphine worth ₹365 crore seized near Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai police have seized 73.06 kg of morphine estimated to be valued at Rs 365 crore in international market from a shipping container that had arrived at the Nhava Sheva port, an official said on Friday. The seized drug was concealed in the door of the container which was kept near a yard situated off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway and its final destination was Punjab, the official said.
Bengaluru news: Infosys Science Foundation opens first office. It's in Jayanagar
The Infosys Science Foundation - the not-for-profit trust set up by multinational IT giant Infosys in 2009 - on Thursday inaugurated its first physical space in Bengaluru. The opening ceremony saw Kris Gopalakrishnan, foundation president and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy among those in attendance. The inauguration also saw young scientists and researchers participate in panel discussions. Each award carries a prize of $US 100,000 or its equivalent in Indian rupees.
