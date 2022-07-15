Duo steals 5.82 lakh cash from ATM in Pune

Two unidentified persons steal ₹5.82 lakh in cash from a HDFC bank ATM located in Maratha Kranti chowk, Talegaon Dabhade on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the thieves entered the ATM around 2 am, sprayed black paint on CCTV cameras and opened the machine from its backside by using secret password.

Senior police inspector and investigation officer Nitin Landge said, “After the theft, the duo tried to burnt the ATM to mislead the police.”

The theft was noticed on Thursday morning when locals visited the ATM to withdraw money. The Talegaon Dabhade police have registered a case under Sections of 457, 380, 436, 427 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).