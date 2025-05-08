Emergency mock drill at Pune railway station to strengthen crisis preparedness

To enhance emergency preparedness and passenger safety, a joint mock drill was conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) at Pune railway station at around 4 pm on Wednesday. RPF personnel seen wearing a body camera. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

The drill focused on rescue operations involving vulnerable individuals and emphasised public awareness regarding unclaimed baggage and suspicious activities, said officials.

The exercise saw participation from senior officials, including senior divisional security commissioner Priyanka Sharma, RPF, GRP, dog squad, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS), medical teams from Ruby Hall Clinic, and local traffic police.

Simultaneously, a fire safety mock drill was held at the Pune diesel loco shed, where 300 railway employees received practical training on fire emergency response by the civil defence team.

Given central government alerts, security at Pune railway station has been intensified. The station is now classified as a sensitive location, with additional inspectors deployed, enhanced CCTV surveillance, anti-sabotage checks using dog squads, and armed patrol teams across shifts.

Coordination between RPF and GRP has been reinforced through joint meetings, emergency WhatsApp groups, and quick-mobilisation strategies, said officials.

Two emergency barracks on Tadiwala Road are reserved for rapid deployment, while 24 key trains are being escorted for onboard safety. Plain-clothed teams have been deployed for intelligence gathering.

“We remain fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of passengers,” said Hemantkumar Behera, spokesperson, Pune railway division.