Engineer dies by suicide in Hinjewadi

A 21-year-old engineer died by suicide on Friday morning. According to the police, a suicide note found from the place states that he took the extreme step fearing of not getting any job placement.

The Hinjewadi police reached the spot after being alerted of the victim jumping off the eighth floor of a housing society. The body after autopsy and handed over to the family members for the last rites. The Hinjewadi police have filed an accidental death case.

Seek counsel

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com