Engineer dies by suicide in Hinjewadi
A 21-year-old engineer died by suicide on Friday morning. According to the police, a suicide note found from the place states that he took the extreme step fearing of not getting any job placement.
The Hinjewadi police reached the spot after being alerted of the victim jumping off the eighth floor of a housing society. The body after autopsy and handed over to the family members for the last rites. The Hinjewadi police have filed an accidental death case.
Seek counsel
Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com
NIRF rankings: A mixed bag for Lucknow institutions
It has been a mixed bag for Lucknow educational institutions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the ministry of education on Friday. While Lucknow's only central university, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, made its presence felt, institutions like KGMU, SGPGIMS, and RMLNLU slipped a little from the position they held last year. Even in the universities category, KGMU slipped to 50th spot from last year's 39th.
Ludhiana | Municipal elections to be held by the end of this year: Minister
At a time when different political parties are eyeing the municipal elections for the biggest municipal corporation of the state, local bodies' minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the elections in the city would be held by the end of this year. Nijjar was in the city to take part in different events on Friday. The last municipal elections in Ludhiana were held in the month of February in 2018.
Swach, PMC & Kashtakari Panchayat Trust to begin pilot programme of ‘Commit to zero’
After 350 housing societies approached SWaCH Pune to help them maximise waste at the source, SWaCH Pune along with the Pune Municipal Corporation and Kashtakari Panchayat Trust have implemented a joint initiative named 'Commit to zero' that will begin with its pilot awareness programme by this weekend. “The idea is to build sustainable, inclusive and responsible zero waste communities across Pune to maximise at source waste management,” Priya Kathuria, lead, Commit to zero said.
NCP against state’s decision to let farmers cast votes in APMC elections
Nationalist Congress Party leader and leader of the opposition, Ajit Pawar, has opposed the state government's decision to give farmers voting rights in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee elections in Maharashtra. “If farmers are allowed to vote directly, the APMC voters' count will increase and almost become equal to an assembly election constituency,” he reasoned. This in turn will be very difficult for those contesting APMC elections, he said.
MC employees call off chain hunger strike after minister’s assurance
Raising an agitation against the failure of the municipal corporation and the state government in regularising the contractual staff, the municipal employees' union— Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee— ended the chain hunger strike after local bodies' minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar visited the protest site on Friday and gave assurance to fulfil their demand within a month. The employees' union was sitting on the strike outside the MC's Zone-A office for the last nine days.
