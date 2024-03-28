Exam fee waiver for class 10 & 12 students from drought-prone areas

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has implemented an examination fee waiver for Class 10 and 12 students from drought-prone areas of the state. These students have to contact their school or college with details of their own or parents’ Aadhaar card-linked bank account after which they can avail the benefit of the waiver. According to government orders issued on March 27, online Aadhaar-linked bank account information is being requested urgently to reimburse the examination fees of Class 10 and 12 students from drought-prone areas of the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to government orders issued on March 27, online Aadhaar-linked bank account information is being requested urgently to reimburse the examination fees of Class 10 and 12 students from drought-prone areas of the state. Therefore, the drive to refund the examination fees of students from drought-affected areas has gained momentum. The issue of examination fees’ reimbursement, which has been in discussion for the past several days, has been resolved.

According to the information provided by the state board, Class 10 and 12 students from drought-affected areas who are eligible for the examination fees’ waiver from the secondary or higher secondary school or junior college have to provide details of their own or parents’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts to avail the waiver.

“All the more information has been released on the official website of the state board at http://mahahsscboard.in for secondary http://feerefund.mh-ssc.sc.in and for higher secondary http://feerefund.mh-hsc.ac.in from the department of education. Hence, our appeal to all students from drought-prone areas is to get the benefit of this scheme and register themselves,” said Anuradha Oak, secretary of the state board.