PUNE: Former Purandar MLA and nine-year Pune district Congress president, Sanjay Jagtap, will formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today (16 July) at Saswad, in the presence of BJP state president Ravindra Chavan. The switchover is being seen as a significant political development ahead of local body elections in multiple cities of the state. Ex-Congress MLA Sanjay Jagtap to officially join BJP on 16 July

Jagtap, who resigned from Congress on July 12, cited “disorganisation and lack of discipline” in the party as one of the reasons for quitting, adding that he found BJP’s structured operational model more effective. His father, late Chandukaka Jagtap, was a Congress MLC, and the family had a strong base in Saswad.

The latest move follows a recent wave of defections from Congress in Pune district, including former MLAs Sangram Thopte and Ravindra Dhangeka. With a substantial group of supporters expected to accompany him, BJP is now poised to strengthen its hold in the Purandar region.

Jagtap, who lost his Purandar seat in 2024, stated he will not demand any posts in BJP as he expects that positions will be accorded on merit. He emphasised that his focus will remain on grassroot development, aligned with PM Narendra Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis’s agenda.

Key BJP leaders are likely to be present at the event for Jagtap’s induction - an entry that is likely to benefit the party in the eastern parts, such as Hadapsar, Mohammadwadi, Phursunhi and Uruli.