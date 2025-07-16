Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ex-Congress MLA Sanjay Jagtap to officially join BJP on 16 July

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 09:36 AM IST

Jagtap, who resigned from Congress on July 12, cited “disorganisation and lack of discipline” in the party as one of the reasons for quitting, adding that he found BJP’s structured operational model more effective.

PUNE: Former Purandar MLA and nine-year Pune district Congress president, Sanjay Jagtap, will formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today (16 July) at Saswad, in the presence of BJP state president Ravindra Chavan. The switchover is being seen as a significant political development ahead of local body elections in multiple cities of the state.

Ex-Congress MLA Sanjay Jagtap to officially join BJP on 16 July
Ex-Congress MLA Sanjay Jagtap to officially join BJP on 16 July

Jagtap, who resigned from Congress on July 12, cited “disorganisation and lack of discipline” in the party as one of the reasons for quitting, adding that he found BJP’s structured operational model more effective. His father, late Chandukaka Jagtap, was a Congress MLC, and the family had a strong base in Saswad.

The latest move follows a recent wave of defections from Congress in Pune district, including former MLAs Sangram Thopte and Ravindra Dhangeka. With a substantial group of supporters expected to accompany him, BJP is now poised to strengthen its hold in the Purandar region.

Jagtap, who lost his Purandar seat in 2024, stated he will not demand any posts in BJP as he expects that positions will be accorded on merit. He emphasised that his focus will remain on grassroot development, aligned with PM Narendra Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis’s agenda.

Key BJP leaders are likely to be present at the event for Jagtap’s induction - an entry that is likely to benefit the party in the eastern parts, such as Hadapsar, Mohammadwadi, Phursunhi and Uruli.

News / Cities / Pune / Ex-Congress MLA Sanjay Jagtap to officially join BJP on 16 July
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On