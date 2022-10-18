Home / Cities / Pune News / Externed criminal attends govt meeting, banished again

Externed criminal attends govt meeting, banished again

Published on Oct 18, 2022 10:33 PM IST



According to the police records, Jagtap had been externed out of city and district limits for two years. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Acting on a tip-off, the rural police detained an externed criminal who attended a high-level district planning committee meeting chaired by district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil at Council Hall in the city.

The criminal on record identified as Pradip Bajirao Jagtap (60) of Saswad was seen at the meeting attended by government, police and district administration officials on Monday. Jagtap was later externed outside district limits by police officials.

According to the police records, Jagtap had been externed out of city and district limits for two years. He had applied to provincial department officer seeking cancellation for the externment order. Saswad police station incharge Anna Saheb Gholap and his team had been tailing Jagtap and someone alerted Pune superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh about his presence at the meeting.

A fresh case under Section 142 of Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against Jagtap.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
