FDA suspends food license of SPPU mess over food safety violations

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday suspended the food registration certificate of the operator of the girls’ hostel mess at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) following an inspection that found food safety and hygiene lapses. The action was taken on the basis of an inspection conducted on October 6, when an FDA team led by food safety officer Ajinkya Umap visited the mess following repeated complaints from students about the quality of food. (HT)

The action was taken on the basis of an inspection conducted on October 6, when an FDA team led by food safety officer Ajinkya Umap visited the mess following repeated complaints from students about the quality of food.

Assistant commissioner Imran Hashmi ordered the suspension of the food registration certificate of the concerned food business operator until the necessary improvements are carried out. The action was taken under the guidance of Joint Commissioner Digambar Bhogavade in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and related regulations.

The students had complained of insects being found in food, plastic in a vegetable dish and a metal wire in food.

“Following the inspection, we found that the food business operator had not complied with the required food safety and hygiene standards. Accordingly, the food registration certificate has been suspended until the necessary improvements are made. Further action will be taken as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the relevant regulations,” said officials.