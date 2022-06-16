Fergusson College decision to charge entry for walkers sees mixed response
PUNE The decision by Fergusson College authorities to charge money for morning and evening walks from Thursday (June 16) has received a mixed response from people.
As per the notice by the college authorities, people coming for walks will have to pay ₹100 for a month, ₹500 for six months and ₹900 for a year. They will be issued a pass after submitting photocopy of Aadhaar card and two passport size photos.
Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) have started charging walkers from January.
Such notices were also put by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in June 2021, however, it faced severe criticism and the university had to withdraw the order.
“The decision is fair enough as it will not give entry to miscreants as I have noticed many youths who are not even students come on the college premises. The fee is also very nominal,” said Aman Shaikh, a regular walker at Fergusson College road.
Sudesh Gokhale, another walker, said, “A fee will keep miscreants at bay and increase our security on the premises.”
Mahesh Athavale, the vice-chairman of the Deccan Education Society, said, “The decision is taken for security purposes. To avoid theft, there is a pressing need to upgrade security inside the campus. Besides, security measures – such as a pass system – are also of utmost importance for students and staff members staying inside the campus. Some people use the campus for consuming alcohol. The amount collected by issuing passes will be utilised for a better, cleaner and secure campus. Security staff have also been told to increase security standards.”
Nikita Shah, who goes for a walk with two daughters in the evening, said, “Instead of charging money they should have increased security at the gates of the college. Many times, I have seen security guards are missing from Gate no 2.”
Madhavi Surve, who does cycling on the premises, said, “I have enjoyed cycling since I was a student in the college. I think taking fees from all is not a good idea, senior citizens should have been excluded. Why pinch their pockets as many of them are surviving on pension money.”
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics