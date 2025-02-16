Few takers for heritage monument adoption scheme in Maharashtra 

With just one central and two state heritage sites adopted, the ‘Adopt a Heritage Scheme’ has garnered a low response in Maharashtra. The official from the state Archeology department highlighted the need for more efforts towards awareness drive and rethinking of revenue models to gain a better response for the scheme from various sectors of society. In Maharashtra, out of 60 listed monuments only one monument was adopted. This includes Elephanta caves near Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has 3696 monuments under protection, which are spread, throughout the country. These monuments not only exhibit the rich cultural heritage of India but also play a significant role in fostering economic growth. To sustain the rich cultural legacy, the heritage sites require time-to-time enhancement of the amenities.

Considering this, the “Adopt A Heritage” programme was first launched by the Ministry of Tourism in September 2017. A revamped version titled “Adopt A Heritage 2.0” was launched by the Ministry of Culture in September 2023. The program seeks to provide a framework for collaboration with private and public sector companies/NGOs/trusts/societies, etc. to develop/provide amenities in Protected Monuments through their CSR funds to enhance the visitors’ experience and make the adopted monument visitor-friendly.

In its written reply to the parliament recently on February 13, the ministry highlighted that No funds are allocated by the Government to such entities for this purpose. It also mentioned that the work of providing amenities is carried out by the partnering entities only with the approval of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and under its close supervision to ensure quality.

As per the data, 21 heritage monuments have been adopted across the country. Among these the highest 11 adopted monuments belongs to Delhi, Followed by 2 in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. In Maharashtra, out of 60 listed monuments only one monument was adopted. This includes Elephanta caves near Mumbai.

When asked about the lack of response for the scheme a senior official from the State Archeology department, requesting anonymity, said, “The scheme is not being promoted on a large scale. Moreover, many of the protected monuments, especially with the state do not have entry tickets hence revenue generation is a major concern from the adoption point of view. There needs to be a strong campaign for heritage adoption awareness and also the revenue model needs to be reconsidered.

Speaking about this, Vilas Wahane, assistant director of the archaeological department said, “The idea behind this concept was to conduct the conservation work of the heritage monuments from the funds allocated by companies, an organisation to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) that too under the expert guidance. Along with that, the company adopting the heritage monuments, is expected to manage the tourist footfall and provide basic amenities at the said place. The monuments which are already being adopted are being maintained well, but to get a better response this scheme needs to be promoted on a large scale. “