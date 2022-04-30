Home / Cities / Pune News / First batch of students from SPPU, Goethe Institut teacher’s training course graduate
PUNE Savitribai Phule Pune University's (SPPU) department of foreign languages and Goethe Institut Max Mueller Bhavan who had collaborated for a teacher's training programme equivalent to BEd degree in 2021, now have the first batch of teachers ready
The valedictory function was held at SPPU on April 29 (HT PHOTO)
The valedictory function was held at SPPU on April 29
Published on Apr 30, 2022
By Prachi Bari

PUNE Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) department of foreign languages and Goethe Institut Max Mueller Bhavan who had collaborated for a teacher’s training programme equivalent to BEd degree in 2021, now have the first batch of teachers ready. The valedictory function was held at SPPU on April 29.

Aishwariya Ketkar, a student of the pilot programme and also a student of MA German at SPPU is thrilled as she received her certificate for DLL (Deutsch Lehren Lernen or ‘learning how to teach German’). “I am officially a German teacher now and can teach at school and colleges,” she said.

“We have collaborated with SPPU as students who aspire to teach German in schools and colleges have to choose some other subjects as the German language is not a part of the traditional BEd curriculum.” said Vaishali Dabke, Project Head, Bildungskooperation Deutsch (BKD) Educational Services.

“SPPU already has courses in didactics for their MA students, and we saw this as an excellent opportunity for SPPU to collaborate with Goethe-Institut to make their students ready for the real world, Goethe Institut was offering the students a course which was equivalent to BEd course and this is first of its kind in South Asia, where 14 students of MA German participated,” said Swati Acharya, , head of department of foreign languages at SPPU.

