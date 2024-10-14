Flyers frustrated with switching terminals, arduous walking at Pune Airport

As all flight operations of all airlines haven’t yet shifted to the new terminal building of Pune Airport, passengers are facing major inconvenience. At times, passengers arriving at the new terminal have to walk to the old terminal just to catch a connecting flight. At other times, passengers arriving at the new terminal have to walk all the way to the new Aero Mall just to board a cab. passengers arriving at the new terminal have to walk all the way to the new Aero Mall just to board a cab. (Representative Photo)

Jerin Jarad, a flyer, said, “The Indigo flight today was the worst experience ever. I had a connecting flight from Delhi to Pune to Bengaluru but there was no prior information about having to switch terminals. There was no guidance at Pune Airport and the security check took way too long.”

Another flyer, Yogesh Goel, said, “Landed on October 11 at Pune Airport. The airport is beautiful but the whole experience is pathetic. The arriving passengers have to walk around 1 km to go to an adjoining mall to catch a cab. Such inconvenience. And with a good amount of luggage, this becomes frustrating. I am regretting that I chose to fly to Pune.”

With the new Aero Mall as the pickup point for Ola and Uber cabs, Pune Airport is turning into the most passenger-unfriendly airport. Cabs driving into and out of the airport frequently cross paths causing traffic jams. The walk from the arrivals’ gate to the escalators and then inside the mall is challenging for senior citizens and other passengers alike. So much so that flyers are now demanding a pickup point inside the new terminal building.

Vipul Alekar, a frequent flyer, said, “I often travel from Pune Airport and many a time when we arrive at Pune Airport in the night, having to walk all the way to Aero Mall is frustrating and tiring. If the airport authorities allow cabs inside the new terminal, at least for pickup, it will be immensely beneficial.”