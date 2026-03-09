Flyover at University Chowk to be named after Ajit Pawar: Fadnavis

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that the newly built double-decker flyover at University Chowk will be named after the late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, acknowledging Pawar’s role in pushing the project despite criticism and technical challenges. Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said the decision to demolish the earlier flyover at the junction and build a new double-decker structure had faced several hurdles and criticism. (HT)

Fadnavis announced while inaugurating the integrated double-decker flyover at Anand Rishiji Chowk, located in front of the main entrance of Savitribai Phule Pune University. The inauguration was conducted through a video-conferencing system.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said the decision to demolish the earlier flyover at the junction and build a new double-decker structure had faced several hurdles and criticism.

“Ajit Pawar took everyone into confidence and ensured that the project moved forward. Considering his significant contribution to the construction of this technologically advanced flyover, which will help ease Pune’s traffic congestion, I support naming it after him. The formal naming will be done soon,” he said.

Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Sunetra Pawar and others were also present.

Fadnavis said the earlier decision to demolish the old flyover had drawn criticism. Still, Pawar had clarified that while politicians were not engineers, their responsibility was to ensure projects were completed swiftly as per the technical designs prepared by engineers.

“It is because of his persistence that the flyover could be completed,” Fadnavis said.

The chief minister said Pune is among the fastest-growing cities in the country. After major growth in the IT sector, the city is now emerging as a major hub for global capability centres (GCCs).

“In the past year, the highest GCC office space in the country has been developed in Pune, which has further strengthened the city’s economic and industrial importance,” he said, adding that robust infrastructure was essential to sustain this growth.

With limited space available for road expansion in the city, the administration was focusing on flyovers, grade separators, underground passages and expansion of public transport systems.

“Work on three levels, on the ground, above ground and underground, is currently underway to improve mobility in Pune,” Fadnavis said.

He added that two ring road projects are underway in Pune and its surrounding areas, while the metro network is being rapidly expanded.

Speaking at the event, Sunetra Pawar said traffic congestion on Ganeshkhind Road had been a major problem for Pune residents for several years. The old bridge near the university had become inadequate for the growing traffic, prompting the decision to replace it with a modern double-decker flyover using advanced technology.

“The project continued even during the challenging Covid period, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to citizens, which helped complete it in record time,” she said, adding that several development projects would accelerate Pune’s growth.

Union minister of state Murlidhar Mohol said the late Ajit Pawar had been closely associated with major development works in Pune and would often attend foundation stone ceremonies and inaugurations of key projects.

“It feels unfortunate that this inauguration is taking place without him. Since the flyover was conceptualised under his leadership, it should be named after him,” Mohol said.

The ₹277-crore flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in the Shivajinagar, Aundh, Baner and Pashan areas, he added.

Minister of State Madhuri Misal said the Union government would provide ₹80,000 crore to support Pune’s transformation into a growth hub and to enable integrated development across the city.