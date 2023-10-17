Four, including a minor, charred to death as truck collides, catches fire
Four persons, including a minor, were charred to death after a truck collided with two vehicles and caught fire on the Pune-Mumbai highway on Monday
PUNE: Four persons, including a minor, were charred to death after a truck collided with two vehicles and caught fire near Navale Bridge Swami Narayan Temple on the Pune-Mumbai highway at around 9 pm on Monday, said officials.
Fire brigade officials dispatched four fire vehicles after receiving the alert around 9:15 pm.
Abhay Mahajan, senior inspector, Sinhagad Road Police Station, said, “Of the total six passengers in the truck, four, including a minor, were charred to death while the remaining two survived by jumping off from the burning vehicle.”
According to the police, a truck heading towards Mumbai carrying gram flour (besan) collided with another truck and a container before catching fire that claimed four lives.
After the accident, fire brigade personnel and police force were deployed to clear the national highway for vehicular movement.