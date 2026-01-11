Freebies dominate Pune poll manifestos across parties

With schemes such as Ladki Bahin proving electorally rewarding in recent assembly elections, political parties contesting the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls have made freebies a central plank of their manifestos, with a sharp focus on women voters, senior citizens, and small homeowners. The NCP manifesto promised free travel for women on Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses and Metro services, waiver of property tax for houses up to 500 square feet, and other welfare-oriented measures aimed at easing the cost of living for urban households. (HT FILE)

On Saturday, both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released a joint manifesto, marking the first time Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule shared a political stage since the party split. The manifesto promised free travel for women on Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses and Metro services, waiver of property tax for houses up to 500 square feet, and other welfare-oriented measures aimed at easing the cost of living for urban households.

However, the announcement drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). State higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil questioned the feasibility of the NCP’s promises, saying free travel on PMPML and Metro services could not be implemented without the state government’s approval. “Such announcements may sound attractive, but they cannot be enforced without taking the chief minister and the state government into confidence. Who authorised Ajit Pawar to make such unilateral declarations?” Patil asked while speaking to reporters in Pune.

The BJP’s own manifesto, released by leaders Murlidhar Mohol and Chandrakant Patil, however, promises fare concessions for women on PMPML buses and Metro services over the next five years. The party has also assured free bus travel for senior citizens above the age of 75 years, free medical check-ups for citizens above 30 years, and property tax waiver for smaller homes.

The Congress manifesto, unveiled by former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, focuses primarily on public transport subsidies, promising free PMPML bus travel for women if voted to power. The party has also supported the demand for relief in property taxes for economically weaker sections living in small residential units.

The Shiv Sena has echoed similar assurances, promising concessions in public transport fares for women and continuation of schemes such as Ladki Bahin. Deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who was in Pune on Friday, said the scheme had played a decisive role in recent electoral successes. “The turnout of women during our roadshows has shown how effective the scheme has been. It will not be rolled back at any cost,” Shinde said.

Despite political differences, a common thread across party manifestos is the promise to waive property tax for houses measuring up to 500 square feet, reflecting an attempt to appeal to middle- and lower-income urban voters ahead of the civic polls.

Activists, meanwhile, flayed such schemes announced by political parties. Vivek Velenkar, a civic activist said, “It is just an election gamble. As they know very well these promises are not for execution, everyone is making big promises. If we check their previous election manifesto and how many promises they follow, hardly any party followed their manifesto. If we ask them about their promises after elections, they easily say it was election jumla.”

Vijay Kumbhar, civic activist said, “Many times political parties make impractical schemes. Or without thinking about ground reality. Finally such free bees schemes burden is on taxpayers.”