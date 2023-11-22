From next month, PMC hospitals, maternity homes to get generic medicine stores

PUNE: Starting next month, hospitals and maternity homes run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will get several round-the-clock generic medicine stores and 19 locations have been identified by the civic body for the purpose, officials said. Starting next month, hospitals and maternity homes run by PMC will get round-the-clock generic medicine stores and 19 locations have been identified, officials said ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

These generic medical stores will be set up through the National Federation of Farmers’ Procurement and Processing and Retailing Cooperatives of India Ltd (NACOF), a multi-state cooperative society. The NACOF has already set up and is running generic medicine shops at prominent hospitals in Delhi. In January this year, the government approved a proposal to open 24x7 generic medicine stores on the campuses of local body-run hospitals across the state. These 19 generic drug stores to be started in Pune city are part of the same proposal.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer of the PMC, said that the generic drug stores will be started in PMC-run maternity homes and hospitals. “We have identified 19 healthcare facilities where the stores will be started. Out of these 19 facilities, around seven hospitals have been finalised. However, some changes might take place in the selection of hospitals in a few locations,” he said.

Generic drugs are medicines marketed without a brand name. However, they are identical to their branded counterparts in terms of dosage, strength, route of administration, safety, efficacy, and intended use, said officials.

Dr Wavare further informed that the PMC will provide the space to the NACOF to set up these stores. “The NACOF will pay rent to the civic body for this space. This will benefit a large number of patients as the prices of generic drugs are comparatively lower than branded drugs. The PMC has a generic drug store at Kamala Nehru Hospital which was started six years ago,” he said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of the PMC, said that a letter had been recently received from the state government following which, they had identified the locations to start the generic drug stores that will be given to NACOF. “The generic drug stores will not just be for the patients visiting the PMC hospitals but also for common citizens. However, PMC provides free treatment and medicines to citizens at all its healthcare facilities,” he said.

Dr Pawar, further informed that the treatment cost comes down drastically if the medicines prescribed by doctors are generic. “At a time when medicines are increasingly becoming out of reach for poorer sections of the society, the generic drug stores will prove to be a boon to them. This is a government move to ensure quality medicines are available at affordable prices,” he said.