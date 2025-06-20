Funds approved under NDMA to mitigate urban flooding in Pune lying with state govt

While the central government has approved ₹250 crore in funds under the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for Pune, the same have not yet been received by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The funds are with the state government and I will ensure that they are released to the PMC very soon, said Pune member of Parliament (MP) and minister of state for civil aviation, Murlidhar Mohol. (HT FILE)

The central government chose eight major cities - including Pune and Mumbai from Maharashtra - that are vulnerable to urban flooding for the allotment of funds under the NDMA to be utilised for mitigation efforts. In 2023, the central government approved ₹250 crore in funds under the NDMA for Pune, instructing that a detailed plan be submitted to the Centre.

PMC disaster management head, Ganesh Sonune, said, “We submitted a detailed plan to the central government, suggesting the works that would be carried out under it. We suggested structural as well as non-structural measures to address the flooding in Pune. A total 29 works were planned, and we are expecting the funds very soon.”

Whereas a source familiar with the matter, said, “The central government released the funds last year itself but the state government has not yet released them.”

On his part, Pune member of Parliament (MP) and minister of state for civil aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, said, “The central government has already approved the funds. There is no need for approval. The funds are with the state government and I will ensure that they are released to the PMC very soon.”

Among the flood-mitigation measures suggested by the PMC are the construction of culverts, natural treatment methods for nullahs, conduct of surveys, and construction of a control room.