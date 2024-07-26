FYJC admission special round 1 vacancy list to be declared on July 26

The vacancy list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions in the special round 1 will be displayed online on July 26 at 10am, this includes quota seats surrendered by junior colleges. The detailed schedule was declared on Friday by the deputy director of education (DYDE), Pune. Earlier in the three regular rounds of the total intake of 1,19,705 seats in Pune region, 40,094 students completed the admission process, and 79,611 seats are still vacant. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Earlier in the three regular rounds of the total intake of 1,19,705 seats in Pune region, 40,094 students completed the admission process, and 79,611 seats are still vacant.

On July 31 till 5pm, the application form (part-1) edits and choice filling or updating of option form (part-2) for special round will be available online.

“All students who were restricted in the previous rounds are now allowed to participate in this special round to process their admission. Every student must give his/her consent to participate in this special round,” said Jyoti Parihar Solanki, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in-charge of the admission process.

The junior college allotment list for special round admissions will be displayed online on August 5 at 11am. Accordingly, a cut-off list for special admission will be displayed and SMS sent to students.

“Then from August 5 at 11am to August 8 at 6pm, students need to confirm their admission in the allotted colleges. Admission confirmation, rejection or cancellation needs to be done by student login. The junior colleges should collect their admission fees only through digital payment modes, like payment gateway, bank transfer (NEFT/RTGS/IMPS/UPI), any e-wallets approved by the government of India or Reserve Bank of India to contain the spreading of coronavirus,” added Solanki.

Finally on August 8, the vacancy list after completion of this special round will be displayed online.