FYJC admissions second round allotment list declared 

The second merit list for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) online centralised admissions was declared on Wednesday by the director of education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune along with the college cut-off lists. Comparing the cut-off lists, prominent colleges like Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) which had 476 cut-offs in the first round have now increased to 478 for the commerce stream. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

In this second regular admission round, 72,814 seats are available, for which 49,848 student applications were received.

Comparing the cut-off lists, prominent colleges like Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) which had 476 cut-offs in the first round have now increased to 478 for the commerce stream. Similarly at Fergusson College, the cut-off for the arts stream has gone down from 444 in the first merit list to 407 in the second merit list.

Of the 18,726 allotted students, 5,416 students were given the college of their first preference, 3,724 students were given the college of their second preference and 2,231 students were given the college of their third preference.

Students who have been allotted seats in the second round need to take admission to their respective colleges by July 12 and then following which, the education department will display the vacancy list for the next round.

In terms of cut-off lists, Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal of Modern College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Shivajinagar, stated, “This year, the response for conventional courses has gone down, which is affecting the cut-offs of most of the important colleges in Pune. It is believed that in the final third round, the cut-offs will be slightly lower, allowing students to get into reputable colleges on their preference list.”