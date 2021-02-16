IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Gajanan Marne arrested, booked in two new cases hours after leaving jail
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Gajanan Marne arrested, booked in two new cases hours after leaving jail

Gangster Gajanan Marne (50) was arrested and booked in two cases on Tuesday one day after he was given a loud welcome by his followers after his release from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:26 PM IST

Gangster Gajanan Marne (50) was arrested and booked in two cases on Tuesday one day after he was given a loud welcome by his followers after his release from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

In one case registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad police, he was booked for celebrating his release from Taloja jail with scores of people in cars, firecrackers, louds chants, and shooting a video using a drone the public rally that travelled along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Monday.

He was arrested by Pune police after a case was registered at Kothrud police station on Tuesday night, according to Pornima Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-3, Pune police.

Marne was acquitted in two murder cases in the month of February by a court in Pune.

In the first case, Marne was booked along with 13 others for the murder of Santosh alias Pappu Gawade (28) on November 4, 2014, with sharp weapons.

Marne was again booked along with 22 others for the murder of a man named Amol Hari Badhe (26) on November 19, 2014, by opening fire at him and two others.

Both the men were members of the gang of Nilesh Ghaiwal, who was once a member of the Marne gang but split from him to start his own gang. Their rivalry had led to a gang war in the early 2010s after which Marne was in jail while Ghaiwal is currently on externment from Pune.

Marne was soon arrested in both the cases and was facing trial in both cases. However, Special Judge AY Thatte acquitted him in both cases for a lack of evidence.

The 50-year-old gangster’s celebration was, however, short-lived as the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, as well as Pune police, arrested him one day after release.

A case under Sections 188, 143, 286 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Cop booked for sexual harassment

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:07 PM IST
A police havaldar was booked on Monday for sexual harassment of a woman in the month of December 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Rasne likely to retain standing committee chairman post

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:06 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday gave a clear hint to continue Hemant Rasne as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee chairman
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Opposition demands offline meetings, BJP chooses online

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Opposition parties have remained firm on their demand for offline general body meetings, but the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to organise online meetings until the state government directs otherwise
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Deepak Maratkar murder case: 12 booked under MCOCA

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:50 PM IST
The Pune Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 12 people for the murder of Deepak Maratkar, a local Shiv Sena leader
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

SPPU students face technical issues while applying for backlog exams

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:40 PM IST
The backlog examination of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will soon be held for which students have begun applying online
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Gajanan Marne arrested, booked in two new cases hours after leaving jail

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:26 PM IST
Gangster Gajanan Marne (50) was arrested and booked in two cases on Tuesday one day after he was given a loud welcome by his followers after his release from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district reports two Covid deaths, 650 fresh cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:21 PM IST
Pune: Pune district has reported two deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours by the state health department on Tuesday while 650 new cases were reported in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

No written request from SA govt to return Covishield doses: Poonawalla

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Pune: Amidst media reports that the South African government has written to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to take back a million doses of the Covishield vaccine, given to the country a week ago, the company response to HT, stated that they are yet to receive any written response from the South African government regarding the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

3,800 FASTag violators pay double toll penalty at Khed-Shivapur toll plaza

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Pune: With the FASTag electronic payment system at toll plazas mandatory now, on the first day of its implementation on Tuesday, police officials kept a close watch on traffic movement at the Khed-Shivapur toll plaza, and also toll plazas on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PCMC sees gradual rise in Covid cases

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Pune: Covid cases reported within the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits have been rising in the last 12 days after witnessing a decline till February 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

50% HCWs, 7% FLWs vaccinated in 21 days, Pune lags behind most districts in the state

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Pune: In 21 days, since the Covid-19 vaccination drive began across the country, Pune has covered about 50% of its registered health care workers (HCW) and 7% of the frontline workers (FLW)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

MSEDCL collects 100 crore in two weeks with 4,922 disconnections in Pune circle

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Pune: Consumers have started responding to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), paying more than 113 crore in outstanding dues in the last two weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former PCMC municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar (left) welcomes his successor Rajesh Patil, on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Former PCMC municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar (left) welcomes his successor Rajesh Patil, on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

New PCMC chief to visit each ward to draw up devp plan

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Rajesh Patil took the charge as the municipal commissioner of the Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yuvraj Renuse has gifted two closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to zilla parishad primary school in village Pabe of Velhe taluka. (HT PHOTO)
Yuvraj Renuse has gifted two closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to zilla parishad primary school in village Pabe of Velhe taluka. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Alumnus gifts CCTV cameras to Pune ZP school on Valentine’s Day

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Pune: Students of the zilla parishad primary school in village Pabe of Velhe taluka will now have another reason to remember the Valentine’s Day (February 15)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

As fuel prices soar, e-vehicle registrations on the rise

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:11 PM IST
E-vehicle registration numbers have increased in 2021, as compared to January and February of last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP