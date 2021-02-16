Gajanan Marne arrested, booked in two new cases hours after leaving jail

Gangster Gajanan Marne (50) was arrested and booked in two cases on Tuesday one day after he was given a loud welcome by his followers after his release from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

In one case registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad police, he was booked for celebrating his release from Taloja jail with scores of people in cars, firecrackers, louds chants, and shooting a video using a drone the public rally that travelled along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Monday.

He was arrested by Pune police after a case was registered at Kothrud police station on Tuesday night, according to Pornima Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-3, Pune police.

Marne was acquitted in two murder cases in the month of February by a court in Pune.

In the first case, Marne was booked along with 13 others for the murder of Santosh alias Pappu Gawade (28) on November 4, 2014, with sharp weapons.

Marne was again booked along with 22 others for the murder of a man named Amol Hari Badhe (26) on November 19, 2014, by opening fire at him and two others.

Both the men were members of the gang of Nilesh Ghaiwal, who was once a member of the Marne gang but split from him to start his own gang. Their rivalry had led to a gang war in the early 2010s after which Marne was in jail while Ghaiwal is currently on externment from Pune.

Marne was soon arrested in both the cases and was facing trial in both cases. However, Special Judge AY Thatte acquitted him in both cases for a lack of evidence.

The 50-year-old gangster’s celebration was, however, short-lived as the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, as well as Pune police, arrested him one day after release.

A case under Sections 188, 143, 286 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.