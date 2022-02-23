Home / Cities / Pune News / Gas agency employee flees with 14 lakh
pune news

Gas agency employee flees with 14 lakh

The Pune police has booked an employee of a gas agency who allegedly fled with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14,13,160 from the agency. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune police has booked an employee of a gas agency who allegedly fled with 14,13,160 from the agency.

The employee was given the task of depositing the money in the bank. The theft happened around 11:30am on Monday, said police.

The accused worked in an HP gas agency located near Sane Guruji Memorial in Parvati Paytha area of Pune. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 43-year-old man from Law College road area who owns the gas agency.

The man was supposed to deposit the money in the agency account at Baramati Co-operative Bank branch in Vadgaon Budrukh in Pune, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 381 (theft by clerk or servant of employer) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Dattawadi police station. Police sub inspector Chandrakant Kamthe is investigating the case.

