Girls’ share in state law admissions rises to 43.38%

Girls’ enrolment in law courses in Maharashtra has registered a rise in the 2026-27 academic year, with their share of total admissions increasing from 40.75% to 43.38%. According to data from the Directorate of Higher Education, 14,761 girls secured admission to three-year and five-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programmes this year, compared with 13,521 in 2025-26, marking an increase of 1,240 students. Admissions of girls to these courses increased from 5,450 in 2025-26 to 6,413 in 2026-27, a jump of 963 students, or around 17.7%. (FILE)

The sharpest rise was recorded in the five-year LLB programme, which students can pursue after completing Class 12. Admissions of girls to these courses increased from 5,450 in 2025-26 to 6,413 in 2026-27, a jump of 963 students, or around 17.7%. Meanwhile, enrolment in the three-year LLB programme, generally pursued after graduation, rose from 8,071 to 8,348, an increase of 277 students.

Director of higher education Shailendra Deolankar said, “The rise comes after the Maharashtra government announced a fee-waiver scheme for eligible girls in August 2024, aimed at ensuring that financial difficulties do not prevent them from pursuing higher education. The initiative was pushed by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil as part of the state’s efforts to promote women’s empowerment. Under the scheme, eligible girls pursuing professional courses are entitled to a waiver of tuition and examination fees.” He stated

The initiative was intended to provide financial relief to families, particularly those from rural areas and lower- and middle-income groups, where the cost of professional education can force girls to abandon or postpone their academic ambitions.

The growth in five-year LLB admissions is notable as it reflects an increase in the number of young women choosing law as a career immediately after Class 12.