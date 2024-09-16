Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan, SPPU sign MoU for teachers’ training

Goethe -Institut Max Mueller Bhavan, Pune and the department of foreign languages (German Language) of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for teachers’ training, arts, culture and literature. (From left) Markus Biechele, director Goethe-Institut Pune, Swati Acharya, head, department of foreign languages, Savitribai Phule Pune University and Alicia Padros, deputy director and head of language department Goethe-Institut Pune. (HT PHOTO)

The MoU will benefit those studying MA German at SPPU’s foreign languages department and aspiring to become German language teachers.

Markus Biechele, director Goethe-Institut Pune, said that Pune has a rich legacy of German language learning and presents a lot of career opportunities for students and in turn boosts Indo-German friendship and collaboration. “We are extremely happy to partner with SPPU, this marks a significant moment for us,” he said.

Swati Acharya, head, department of foreign languages, SPPU, said that the pilot programme of DLL -Deutsch Lehren Lernen or ‘learning how to teach German was started in 2021 and more than 100 students have benefited so far.

“We already have courses in didactics for our MA students. We will officially incorporate many aspects and components of ‘DLL’ in the MA program which is conducted for four semesters. Apart from this selected number of students will be offered scholarships by Goethe Institute, Pune for select courses,” she said.

Alicia Padros, deputy director and head of language department Goethe-Institut Pune said, “There is a growing demand for German teachers in Maharashtra. Also, growing number of students who decide to study German want to become teachers. So, this is the right time to consolidate the programme and formalize the collaboration.”