‘Govt of India rights over cantonment lands to be retained’

The director general of defence estates (DGDE), Southern Command deputy director Hemant Yadav in a communication dated June 28 addressed to all chief executive officers of the cantonment boards stated that 'Wherever Government of India (GoI) owns title rights over the land, the same shall be retained.' The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has proposed the excision of 246.8 acres of notified civilian area to be merged with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) with a report formally submitted to the State government.

The order further stated as per the decision taken in the meeting, broad guidelines principles of excision of the civilian areas of the cantonment and their merger with adjoining municipalities, the proprietary rights over all the assets meant for providing civic amenities and municipal services in the excised area shall be transferred to the state government free of cost. The municipal cover over the leased and old grant properties in the excised area shall be transferred to state municipalities.

However, while segregating the areas, the security concerns of the armed forces will be given due priority.

“The CEOs are directed to liaise with state government officials and appraise the status mentioned in the minutes of the meeting and clarify doubts in consultation with the president of cantonment boards and Local Military Authorities,” Yadav said.

