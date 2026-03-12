Mumbai, The Maharashtra government is committed to ensuring funds for land acquisition for infrastructure projects wherever required, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday. Govt will ensure funds for land acquisition for infrastructure projects: Fadnavis

The CM was speaking in the legislative assembly during a discussion on traffic congestion in the Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad region and the steps being taken to address the issue by developing several road and Metro projects.

"The state government will make available the funds needed for acquisition. In some cases, the municipal corporations will also have to contribute, and we will coordinate to ensure the work moves forward," Fadnavis said.

Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal informed the assembly that the state government is undertaking strategic planning to address traffic congestion in the Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad region, with multiple road, metro and ring road projects either underway or in advanced stages of implementation.

Misal said the government is focusing on improving connectivity in the rapidly expanding IT and industrial belt around Pune to avoid infrastructure challenges faced by other major technology hubs.

"Even though the earlier development plan of PMRDA was cancelled, the government has directed that strategic planning should continue. New road planning, including 18-metre and 24-metre wide roads, is being undertaken to improve connectivity in the region," she said.

Misal said several infrastructure works aimed at easing congestion are currently in progress, including service roads and road connectivity projects in areas such as Wakad, Tathawade and Punawale. She added that work on establishing connectivity between Bhumkar bridge and Navale bridge is also underway.

The minister said a proposal for the Nere-Ravet bridge project costing around ₹3,660 crore has been submitted, while the Nashik Phata to Khed eight-lane corridor has already received approval.

Addressing concerns over land acquisition delays, Misal said the state government would provide the required funds. "These are important projects, and the state government will support the acquisition of land required for them. The necessary funds will be made available," she said.

Misal said Metro expansion in the Pune region has made significant progress.

"Metro lines such as PCMC to Phugewadi and Phugewadi to District Court are nearing completion, with overall progress touching around 98 per cent," she said.

The minister also said the government is planning to introduce AI-based smart traffic signal systems to improve traffic management in the Pune metropolitan region.

She added that land acquisition for some road stretches, including the Bhosari-Indrayani river corridor, is already around 69-70 per cent complete, while the remaining process will be taken up once funds are allocated.

On the ring road project, Misal said work on several packages under the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has already started, while land acquisition for the PMRDA-led inner ring road is being processed.

She also assured members that encroachments along major roads will be addressed and necessary directions will be issued to concerned authorities to ease traffic congestion.

