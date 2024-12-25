‘Grassland Safari’ project sets an ideal example of eco-tourism in Pune

On December 23, the Pune forest department had much to celebrate on the occasion of the first anniversary of its pioneering ‘Grassland Safari’ initiative as the project has succeeded in setting an ideal example of eco-tourism in Pune, with ₹3,477,300 generated in total revenue from as many as 3,044 safaris over the year. The initiative has provided consistent employment to trained local guides while indirectly supporting related businesses, creating a robust eco-tourism model with conservation at its heart. (HT PHOTO)

Introduced by the Pune forest department in October 2023 as part of its grassland management programme, the project has promoted conservation awareness apart from showcasing the unique biodiversity of Pune’s grasslands and supporting local communities. Operating across Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil and Shirsufal in Baramati tehsil, the safari offers visitors an intimate view of the grassland ecosystem which is home to a variety of wildlife including wolves, hyenas, Chinkara (Indian gazelles), Indian foxes, grassland birds and reptiles, making it an exciting destination for Nature and wildlife enthusiasts. The initiative has provided consistent employment to trained local guides while indirectly supporting related businesses, creating a robust eco-tourism model with conservation at its heart. With community development a key focus of this initiative, locals from Kadbanwadi and Shirsufal were trained as Nature guides, earning a total ₹1,522,000 over the year. The safari also created indirect employment opportunities, supporting nearly 30 families. This income brought much-needed stability and prosperity to these rural communities, transforming lives and fostering goodwill among villagers. With plans to further expand and better the initiative, the Pune forest department aims to inspire similar eco-tourism projects across the state and country, making conservation a shared responsibility and celebration.

N R Praveen, chief conservator of forests, said, “The grassland safari is a remarkable example of how conservation and livelihood generation can go hand in hand. It not only showcases the ecological richness of our grasslands but also ensures direct benefits to local communities. The enthusiasm from visitors and the support from villagers over the past one year has reaffirmed our belief in the potential of such eco-tourism initiatives.”

Mahadeo Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, said, “This initiative is a milestone in the forest department’s efforts to conserve grasslands and engage local communities. The dedication of our team and the participation of locals have been the driving force behind this success. We look forward to enhancing the safari experience in the coming years.”