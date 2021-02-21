Gutkha worth ₹19.5 lakh seized by Pune police
Two people were remanded to police custody by a local court on Saturday and gutkha worth ₹19,58,488 was seized by Pune police.
A truck worth ₹10 lakh, which was carrying products was also seized by the police.
The two arrested men were identified as Ganpatsingh Balwantsingh Rajput (50), a resident of Bibvewadi, Pune, and driver of the truck Revanath Kashinath Nimbalkar (25), a resident of Bhekrainagar in Hadapsar, according to the police.
The two have been remanded to police custody until February 22.
Tobacco and 11 related products of eight brands were found by police on a road near Bhairoba Nala in Lullanagar in Wanowrie, Pune.
The truck was registered in Thane and was heading towards a godown in Katraj, said assistant police inspector Bholenath Ahivale of Wanowrie police station who is investigating the case.
“The truck was heading towards the godown of Balaji transport located along in Gujarwadi phata in Katraj. The truck was loaded in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and brought here as it is allowed to be produced in that state. These people had masked these products with the help of utensils and other household products. Out of the 12 tonnes of total material in the truck, only two tonnes was gutkha,” said API Ahivale.
A case under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 109 (offering bribe to a public servant), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 279 (rash driving on public way), 276 (sale of drug as a different drug or preparation), 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Wanowrie police station.
