Hospital launches bike ambulance service for emergency aid

ByVicky Pathare
Apr 28, 2024 05:54 AM IST

Ruby Hall Clinic Pune has launched ‘First Responder Bike Ambulance’ facility to provide rapid medical assistance to patients in critical emergencies within Pune and surrounding areas

Pune: Ambulances stuck in a traffic jam is a common sight in the city and multiple initiatives by the authorities like synchronisation of signals have largely failed to address the issue. Lack of awareness and understanding among motorists and riders regarding ambulances have also added to the problems.

Ruby Hall Clinic Pune has launched ‘First Responder Bike Ambulance’ facility to provide rapid medical assistance to patients in critical emergencies within Pune and surrounding areas. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Ruby Hall Clinic Pune has launched ‘First Responder Bike Ambulance’ facility to provide rapid medical assistance to patients in critical emergencies within Pune and surrounding areas. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Ruby Hall Clinic (RHC) Pune has launched “First Responder Bike Ambulance” (FRBA) facility to provide rapid medical assistance to patients in critical emergencies within Pune and surrounding areas.

Dr Purvez Grant, chairman and managing trustee, RHC, said, “Our two-wheeler service can navigate through Pune’s heavy traffic, reduce response time and provide life-saving treatments during the crucial golden hour. The GPS-tracked bike is equipped with emergency medicines, an ECG machine, oxygen, and other necessary equipment.”

Other hospitals are also planning to follow the RHC example.

Dr Sunil Rao, chief operating officer (COO), Sahyadri Hospitals said, “Around 10 to 20 per cent patients reach our hospitals in ambulances and we have observed delay in arrival due to traffic situations. As our Sahyadri Nagar Road branch is located in a busy area, we plan to launch bike ambulances.”

Dr Prasad Rajhans, head, intensive care unit at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said, “Public awareness about giving way to ambulances has increased over time. Though traffic cops help ambulances pass through congested roads, they also have limitations.”

Gopal Jambe, secretary, Pune District Ambulance Association, said, “The commuting time for ambulances even with sirens and lights is now one hour to cover 10 kilometres as compared to 30-40 minutes in the past.”

