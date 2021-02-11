IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / “I escaped tree falling on me by fraction of a second”
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

“I escaped tree falling on me by fraction of a second”

Pune: A fraction of a second late and I would have been trapped under a huge tree that fell on a street last night in Karvenagar
READ FULL STORY
By Pratham Gokhale
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:55 PM IST

Pune: A fraction of a second late and I would have been trapped under a huge tree that fell on a street last night in Karvenagar. I still feel stunned when I think of how narrowly I escaped from a mishap that could have been deadly,” said Hindustan Times photographer Pratham Gokhale.

Sharing the incident, Gokhale said, “I was out of my house to buy vegetables on my two-wheeler on Wednesday evening. Around 9.45 pm, I stopped my two-wheeler in front of the vegetable vendor near Warje ward office. As soon as I parked the vehicle and walked a step towards the vendor, I heard a sound similar to a thunderstorm and, within a fraction of a second, a huge tree fell in my direction and landed just 2 inches behind me. Fortunately, I escaped the fall and was just left with dust and leaves all over my body.

“If I would have taken one extra second to cross the street to go to the vegetable vendor, or if I would have been standing 2 inches behind where I was when the tree fell, I would have got trapped under the fallen tree.

“There was neither a sign of wind nor it was raining, yet the tree got uprooted. The incident raises question about the regular audit of dangerous trees as Pune has reported deaths and injuries caused by being trapped under fallen trees and branches in the past.

“I was fortunate enough to escape unhurt, but I wonder if there are any more such trees across the city which require attention and maintenance. Authorities should carry out regular inspection of trees to rule out the possibility of such incidents from happening.”

Meanwhile, Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “We prune branches of trees that could fall and cause personal injury or property damage after regular inspection. We ensure that necessary NOCs (no objection certificate) are issued only after due diligence”

With inputs by Nadeem Inamdar

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

“I escaped tree falling on me by fraction of a second”

By Pratham Gokhale
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Pune: A fraction of a second late and I would have been trapped under a huge tree that fell on a street last night in Karvenagar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Parents in Pune struggle to transport children to schools as pvt transporters await govt’s nod

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Pune: The parents of Class 5 to 8 students are left with no choice but to drop and pick up their wards from schools as the state government has allowed offline classes of primary school to restart, but not okayed autorickshaws, school vans and buses to resume transportation of school students
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

36th National Junior Athletic Championship: Pune’s Chaudhari wins gold medal in 400m hurdles

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Pune: City’s Siddhesh Choudhari achieved his personal best of 53
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Indiscriminate garbage burning plagues city’s air quality

By Prachi Bari, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Instances of burning of garbage in the morning has been increasing over the past few weeks and residents have taken to social media to bring it to the notice of the civic authorities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Man arrested for possessing rare Sambar deer horns

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:50 PM IST
A man was arrested for being in possession of horns of a Sambar deer in Pune on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Content writers accept love-letter orders before Valentine’s day

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Writing a letter to a loved one may be de rigueur on Valentine’s Day, February 14, but in 2021, a new trend has emerged – outsource the task to a professional writer
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

53-year-old in custody for sexual assault of minor niece

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:44 PM IST
A 53-year-old man was remanded to five days in police custody by a local court on Wednesday for sexual assault of his nine-year-old niece in Khed, Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Fake bride racket busted, nine women in police custody

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:44 PM IST
A group of men and women were remanded to the custody of the Pune rural police for duping men in their 30s who were looking to get married by posing as potential matches, marrying them, and fleeing with valuables
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pimpri-Chinchwad police solve pending 2018 murder case

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have solved a case of murder pending since August 2018
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune rural police on the hunt for assailants who shot “goldman”

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:43 PM IST
The Pune rural police are looking for unidentified assailants of a 29-year-old man from Lonikand, who had a criminal record
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Fadnavis to visit PMC on Thursday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:11 PM IST
PUNE: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday to review various projects carried out by the municipal body
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

10 small shops to come up on Pune railway station premises

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Pune: Taking a step towards providing better facilities at the Pune railway station premises, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) Pune division plans to put up 10 new small shops in front of the main gate of the station’s main building
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Ayush products see 44% rise in sale post Covid outbreak: Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:33 PM IST
According to Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary to the Union ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ayush), the commercial growth potential in Ayush sector has seen a boost as many people have turned to Ayurveda and followed Ayush guidelines to keep themselves safe during the Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Centre, SPPU sign MoU to promote Ayush practices

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) with various national and international institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the consortium of Ayush institutions on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Awareness leads to better sex ratio in Pune city

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Pune: Sex ratio (number of females per 1,000 males) within Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits has improved at 946 in 2020 from 904 in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP