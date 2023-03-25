Home / Cities / Pune News / In a hit-and-run case, man dies in Akurdi

In a hit-and-run case, man dies in Akurdi

ByShrinivas Deshp
Mar 25, 2023 10:08 PM IST

A 26-year-old man tragically lost his life in Akurdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad when an unidentified car hit the motorbike he was riding and fled the scene on Thursday morning

PUNE:

In the accident, the victim sustained severe injuries and died later due to injuries. However, the pillion rider also sustained injuries and is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A 26-year-old man tragically lost his life in Akurdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad when an unidentified car hit the motorbike he was riding and fled the scene on Thursday morning, police confirmed.

According to cops, the deceased, Gaurav Sanjay Deepak was working in a private company, and on Thursday, along with his friend, he was riding on a motorcycle and heading towards Pune.

An unknown speeding car rammed their motorbike while they were on the old Pune-Mumbai highway near Tuljabhavani Mandir in Akurdi.

In the accident, the victim sustained severe injuries and died later due to injuries. However, the pillion rider also sustained injuries and is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The driver of an unknown vehicle fled the scene immediately following the accident.

A case has been filed at the Nigdi police station against the unknown car’s driver under sections 304 (a), 279,337,427, and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Story Saved
