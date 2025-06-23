In times of tragedy, trekking groups turn first responders 

In the aftermath of the Kundamala bridge collapse, the role of local trekking and rescue groups in disaster response has once again come to the fore. Volunteer teams such as Vanya Jeev Rakshak Sanstha Maval, Shivdurg Mitra Lonavla, and Maval Adventures were among the first to arrive at the scene, aiding in search and rescue operations, saving lives, and supporting official agencies on the ground. Functioning under the Central government’s Aapda Mitra initiative, many of these teams are equipped with basic rescue gear and have received formal disaster response training. (HT)

These groups, made up of trained local volunteers, have emerged as vital pillars of emergency response in Maval and surrounding areas. Their effectiveness lies in their deep knowledge of the terrain, rapid mobilisation, and ability to operate in difficult conditions, be it during landslides, flash floods, or in low-visibility zones like fog-prone ghats.

Founded by Nilesh Garade in 2010, Vanya Jeev Rakshak Sanstha Maval initially focused on animal rescue and was formally registered in 2017. It now has over 300 active members. Over the past eight to nine years, the group has expanded into water rescue after undergoing training from Shivdurg Mitra Lonavla.

“To date, we have recovered more than 400 bodies during various rescue operations—all conducted voluntarily and free of cost,” said Garade.

Garade explained their mobilisation process: “When we receive a rescue call, we share the location and details on our WhatsApp group. Those nearby respond immediately, while others join later depending on availability. No one is forced to leave their job or work for a rescue.”

The team members come from diverse backgrounds—mechanics, private employees, shopkeepers, tea stall vendors, and contractors—all contributing voluntarily.

Their equipment includes three boats, two engines, ambulances, safety ropes, harnesses, and climbing gear. One of their most challenging missions was during the 2024 floods in Sangli and Kolhapur. In one incident at Nanegaon, their boat capsized, but luckily, no injuries were reported.

Recalling a near-death experience during a search operation in Kundmala in 2024, Garade said, “While searching in deep water, I got entangled in underwater hyacinth. I was being dragged down, but thanks to my team onshore holding the rope, I survived.”

The group also conducts internal training sessions at Talegaon Lake and provides on-the-spot training to new volunteers. They have also trained police personnel from Talegaon, MIDC, and Shirgaon police stations. Their notable missions include operations during the Malin landslide, the Irshalwadi tragedy, and the Sangli-Kolhapur floods.

Formed in 1980 by Vishnu Gaikwad, Shivdurg Mitra began water rescue operations in 2000. Today, it has over 200 members and operates multiple wings, including animal rescue, fitness, cultural, cycling, and climbing.

The group is equipped with 1,000-ft ropes, safety harnesses, walkie-talkies, stretchers, and motorboats, and has a team of 10 trained scuba divers. They also conduct free daily rock-climbing training in Lonavla, supported by an artificial climbing wall they constructed. Water rescue drills are held weekly.

“Till now, we have rescued over 1,500 people and recovered more than 350 bodies. Our work goes beyond Lonavla; we’ve assisted across Maharashtra, including during the Sangli-Kolhapur floods,” said Sunil Gaikwad, the group’s secretary.

He added that some of their former volunteers now serve as trainers abroad, including in Australia. Many of their trainees have also participated in state and international rock-climbing competitions, a sport now recognised at the Olympics.

Founded in 1990 and formally registered in 2016-17, Maval Adventures initially focused on fort restoration and heritage conservation. The group gained recognition for its work at Kusur Ghat, known as the route, taken by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj after the Surat campaign.

“We have over 100 volunteers. Whenever we get a call, we respond immediately without charging anything. This is a service to society,” said founder Vishwanath Jawalikar, who runs a motorcycle repair and sales business.

Each rescue operation costs between ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per day. Jawalikar personally contributes up to 35% of his business income to support these efforts.

Help Foundation, a volunteer group established in 2017 in Khopoli, was formed to support the local administration in rescue operations. Today, the foundation has grown to over 1,000 members, including more than 50 active ‘frontliners’ who respond to emergencies on the ground.

The foundation’s work includes water rescues, gas and chemical leak responses, and assistance during road accidents, primarily operating in Khopoli and the Khandala Ghat section.

“From road accidents to water rescues, we have participated in numerous operations to assist the local administration,” said Gurunath Sathelkar, a representative of the foundation.

Another key player in regional rescue efforts is Yashwanti Hikers Khopoli, a professional mountaineering group founded in 1983. Originally focused on trekking and mountaineering training, the group expanded its activities following a tragic accident in Borghat in 1986, which marked their first rescue mission.

“Four people lost their lives in that incident. Since then, we’ve been involved in rescue operations across Mahabaleshwar, Matheran, and Thoseghar waterfall,” said founding member Padmakar Gaikwad.

Today, Yashwanti Hikers has over 100 members, with 40 active frontliners. The group has also participated in major disaster responses, including the 1991 Uttarkashi earthquake, the Irshalwadi and Taliye landslides, and the Chiplun floods. Gaikwad noted that the team employs scientific methods during their rescue missions.

The Aapda Mitra framework

Aapda Mitra is a central government scheme launched in May 2016 by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to train 6,000 community volunteers in disaster response across 30 flood-prone districts in India.

In the Pune district, the disaster management department has trained 500 Aapda Mitra volunteers, many of whom come from local trekking groups.

“There’s no doubt that these trekking groups play a vital role in rescue and search operations,” said Vitthal Banote, District Disaster Management Officer, Pune. “They are familiar with the terrain, easy to mobilise, and crucial during emergencies.”

In 2022-23, the administration conducted a 12-day training program for these 500 volunteers with help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Now, plans are underway to increase the number to 1,500, including NCC and NSS students.