Incomplete roof at Pune railway station platform No. 6 poses huge risk for passengers

With the renovation of platform number 6 at Pune railway station going on for the past several months, there are several spots where the roof work is incomplete, forcing passengers to stand in the sunlight under high-tension electricity wires that pose a huge risk. Several spots on the platform are not yet covered and tin sheets have not yet been installed on the roof due to which passengers have to stand in the sunlight under high-tension wires. (HT PHOTO)

There is a heavy rush of passengers at Pune railway station, especially platform number 6 from where local trains run daily from Pune to Talegaon Dabhade and Lonavala. Several long-distance trains, too, halt at this platform which is on the other side of the railway station premises towards Raja Bahadur Mill Road.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

However, Hindustan Times noticed that several spots on the platform are not yet covered and tin sheets have not yet been installed on the roof due to which passengers have to stand in the sunlight under high-tension wires.

Sagar Abnawe, a frequent commuter, said, “I often travel by local trains from Pune railway station and when the trains halt at platform number 6, there is a heavy rush at the platform. While it is disappointing to see the incomplete work of the roof due to which we have to stand in the sunlight and under high-tension electricity wires. The railway should immediately complete the work of the roof at this platform.”

Another passenger Rohan Nalawade said, “Last month when we travelled from Pune railway station, there were boards put up at the foot-overbridge (FOB) alerting passengers against high-risk electricity wires. Whereas platform number 6 is open at several places. If any passenger gets injured, who should be held responsible?”

When contacted, Pune railway division spokesperson Rampal Barpagga said, “Platform number 6 of the Pune railway station is an old rail type cover over platform. The renovation is being carried out by Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and will be completed by March 30.”