Increase in CNG, D-PNG prices by 0.75

City gas distribution company Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) has marginally revised the retail price of CNG from ₹89 per kg to ₹89.75 per kg in Pune city including Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi. Similarly, the domestic PNG (D-PNG) price has marginally been revised from ₹ 49.90 per standard cubic meter (SCM) to ₹ 50.65 per SCM from Tuesday midnight. (HT)

This revision has become necessary and has been exercised as there has been an increase in the input cost of domestic gas from $6.50 per mmbtu to $6.75/mmbtu (by around 4%) and an increase in trade margins charged by oil marketing companies by 5% with effect from April 1, 2025.

“However, MNGL has taken a measured approach to ensure minimal impact on its valued customers. To maintain a balance between operational viability and customer affordability, MNGL has decided to partially pass on the increased costs,” said MNGL in a statement.