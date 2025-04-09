Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Increase in CNG, D-PNG prices by 0.75

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 09, 2025 06:26 AM IST

Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd has raised CNG prices to ₹89.75/kg and domestic PNG to ₹50.65/SCM in Pune, effective Tuesday midnight, citing increased costs.

City gas distribution company Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) has marginally revised the retail price of CNG from 89 per kg to 89.75 per kg in Pune city including Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi.

Similarly, the domestic PNG (D-PNG) price has marginally been revised from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49.90 per standard cubic meter (SCM) to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50.65 per SCM from Tuesday midnight. (HT)
Similarly, the domestic PNG (D-PNG) price has marginally been revised from 49.90 per standard cubic meter (SCM) to 50.65 per SCM from Tuesday midnight. (HT)

The change will be with effect from Tuesday midnight.

Similarly, the domestic PNG (D-PNG) price has marginally been revised from 49.90 per standard cubic meter (SCM) to 50.65 per SCM from Tuesday midnight.

This revision has become necessary and has been exercised as there has been an increase in the input cost of domestic gas from $6.50 per mmbtu to $6.75/mmbtu (by around 4%) and an increase in trade margins charged by oil marketing companies by 5% with effect from April 1, 2025.

“However, MNGL has taken a measured approach to ensure minimal impact on its valued customers. To maintain a balance between operational viability and customer affordability, MNGL has decided to partially pass on the increased costs,” said MNGL in a statement.

News / Cities / Pune / Increase in CNG, D-PNG prices by 0.75
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On