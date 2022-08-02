In-laws beat woman for not giving birth to son, case registered
The Chinchwad police has registered an FIR against the in-laws of a 28-year-old woman for allegedly harassing and molesting the woman for not giving birth to a boy, said officials on Monday.
As per the complaint filed by the woman, her in-laws including her brother-in-law regularly abused and threatened her for not giving birth to baby boy.
On July 29, there was a heated exchange of words between the woman and her in-laws; the woman was grabbed by her hair and received repeated blows on her back as the they verbally abused and molested her. She immediately rushed to the police station to file a complaint.She stated her mother-in-law misbehaved with her and demanded that she give birth to a boy.
Chinchwad police registered a case against all accused under sections of 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is going on.
Irked over ‘civic apathy’, Anjanapura residents get creative with protest
In Anjanapura, just off Kanakpura Road on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a group of office bearers in one of the 80 Residential Welfare Association are mooting new ideas for the next creative protest--a tool used by residents to get the attention of the authorities to provide motorable roads in a city. This group has come up with at least three ideas to grab the attention of the civic body.
Pune sees increase in foreign students seeking admission this year
With the new academic year beginning and admissions to various courses still going on across universities, there has been a considerable increase in the number of foreign students coming to Pune for studies this year. A total of 1,083 international students have taken admission in various non-professional courses at the Savitribai Phule Pune University till the end of July this year.
Traffic police recover ₹9.23 lakh by way of e-challans in three days
The city traffic department has recovered as much as Rs923,480 after 1,335 persons were issued device-based challans between July 29 and 31 while as many as 1,509 violators have been charged Rs790,500 in towing charges during the same period. Readers may recall that the traffic branch has once again been asked to issue challans to those violating traffic rules using e-challan machines.
Three kanwariyas die in road mishap in Varanasi
Three kanwariyas were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision of two bikes in front of Khajuri village of Mirzamurad on Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway on Monday afternoon, said police. The other bike carried one Deepak Tiwari and another person whose identity was yet to be ascertained. In the mishap, Vinay, Ankit and the unidentified youth died. Mirzamurad police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital.
Fund deficit of ₹500 cr causing devastation in Pune cantonment area
Funds to the tune of more than Rs500 crore are yet to be released from the state coffers since 2017. The cantonment hospital infrastructure upgradation, too, has slowed down due to lack of funds and the private sector – NGOs and foundations – is being roped in for carrying out the necessary work. The road dividers too have broken and are leading to accidents, according to social activists.
