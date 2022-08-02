In-laws beat woman for not giving birth to son, case registered

The Chinchwad police has registered an FIR against the in-laws of a 28-year-old woman for allegedly harassing and molesting the woman for not giving birth to a boy, said officials on Monday.

As per the complaint filed by the woman, her in-laws including her brother-in-law regularly abused and threatened her for not giving birth to baby boy.

On July 29, there was a heated exchange of words between the woman and her in-laws; the woman was grabbed by her hair and received repeated blows on her back as the they verbally abused and molested her. She immediately rushed to the police station to file a complaint.She stated her mother-in-law misbehaved with her and demanded that she give birth to a boy.

Chinchwad police registered a case against all accused under sections of 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is going on.