Interim relief for Khedkar in road rage kidnapping case

PUNE: Manorama Khedkar, mother of dismissed IAS officer Puja Khedkar, secured interim relief from a Belapur court on Tuesday after being booked in connection with a kidnapping and road rage case. She was booked by Rabale police at Chatushrungi police station, Pune, on charges of obstructing officials from entering the Khedkar family’s bungalow, where a truck helper was allegedly confined. Manorama Khedkar, mother of dismissed IAS officer Puja Khedkar, secured interim relief from a Belapur court on Tuesday after being booked in connection with kidnapping and road rage case. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to police, Manorama is also accused of tampering with evidence by facilitating the removal of the bungalow’s CCTV digital video recorder (DVR). Investigators said she allegedly handed her bedroom key to an unidentified person, who then took away the DVR. Efforts are on to trace the suspect.

Navi Mumbai police confirmed that Manorama’s interim bail plea was granted on Tuesday. However, her husband, Dilip Khedkar — the main accused in the case — remains absconding and has yet to apply for bail. Police have issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Dilip, Manorama, and the unidentified accomplice.

The case stems from a road rage incident on the Mulund–Airoli bridge, where a cement mixer grazed Dilip Khedkar’s SUV. Dilip and his chauffeur, Praful Salunkhe, allegedly abducted truck helper Prahlad Chauhan and confined him at the family’s Pune residence. Police rescued Chauhan the following day, while Salunkhe was later arrested from Shindkheda in Dhule. Manorama is accused of preventing police access to the bungalow during the rescue operation.