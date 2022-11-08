Inter-state gang of mobile thieves busted, 3 held in Pune

PUNE Pune police have busted an inter-state gang of mobile thieves and arrested three members, said officials on Monday. They have recovered seven stolen mobiles, car and a motorcycle worth ₹22 lakh from the thieves.

The accused arrested have been identified as Sahil Anil More, a resident of Deshmukhwadi in Shivane; Sanket Nivgune, a resident of Warje-Malwadi, and Laxman alias Anna Jadhav, a resident of Kothrud.

Other accused including Santosh More, Gajanana More, Popat Dhawade, and Monu Singh from Bihar have been booked under relevant charges.

According to Hadapsar police, on October 23, a robbery took place at a mobile shop in Uruli Devachi and a case was registered accordingly. In this case, 102 mobile handsets of various companies were stolen by unknown persons during the night.

Hadapsar police had formed a team to investigate the case.

Police constable Sahid Sheikh and Atul Pandharkar got information about Sahil More’s involvement in the case. They arrested him from Dukkar Khind area in Pune. During interrogation, he confessed to involvement in a robbery at the mobile shop and revealed the names of other gang members. Considering the gravity of the case, police arrested Nivgune and identified Laxman Jadhav as the mastermind.

After technical analysis, police confirmed that Jadhav is in Chapara village in Bihar district and a team of Pune police went there to arrest him. With the help of local police, police nabbed Jadhav, who was residing at the home of accused Monu Singh.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Zone V) Namrata Patil said, “Jadhav is the prime accused in the case. During the investigation, he revealed that all the other accused are working for him and they hand over stolen mobiles to Jadhav, he gives these mobiles to Singh, who sells them in Bihar, against which Jadhav gives a 40% margin to the other accused.’’

Patil further said, “They operate this like a chain and the role of each person is well defined, and they work accordingly.”

Arvind Gokule, senior police inspector at Hadapsar police station, has claimed to solve 14 different cases of mobile theft registered at Kothrud, Warje-Malwadi, Haveli, Shivajinagar, Shirur and one case registered at Shahuwadi police station in Kolhapur district.

“With the arrest of members of the interstate robbery gang, we have successfully solved five cases of robberies at Hadapsar, Chaturshringi, Bharti Vidyapeeth and Sinhgad road.