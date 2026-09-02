Interstate women’s theft gang busted in Pune, six held

Lakshminagar police have busted an alleged interstate gang of six women from Madhya Pradesh suspected of targeting women in crowded marketplaces and public places to steal mangalsutras, gold ornaments and cash. According to the police, the women travelled to Pune as a group and allegedly targeted women. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The arrests followed an investigation in which police examined more than 150 CCTV recordings from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and tracked the suspects’ movements across multiple locations.

The accused have been identified as Nisha Shantanu Sisodiya, Priya alias Waif of Asik Sisodiya, Poonam Pradeep Sisodiya, Varsha Kamal Sisodiya, Asana Raghuveer Sisodiya and Sonika Nirottam Sisodiya of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh. Police are searching for two other suspects.

According to the police, the women travelled to Pune as a group and allegedly targeted women. Police had been probing two theft cases registered at Lakshminagar station involving an unidentified woman.

Ravindra Kadam, senior inspector, Lakshminagar Police Station, said, “Technical analysis of CCTV footage and other information helped investigators identify the suspected gang members.”

Police said the investigation revealed that gang members had travelled across 10 states on various occasions over the past six months, targeting women in crowded places. They allegedly travelled from city to city and stayed in dharamshalas.

On August 27, police learnt that the women were preparing to leave Pune for Madhya Pradesh. A team reached Sangamwadi parking number 3 and detained them.

Police said they recovered gold jewellery, cash and 10 mobile phones worth around ₹7 lakh from the accused.

The arrests have helped police detect six theft cases registered at Lakshminagar (2), Vishrambaug (2) and one each at Vishrantwadi and Lashkar.