Irrigation department directs PCMC to remove debris from Mula river

The state irrigation department has directed the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to remove the debris illegally dumped in Mula River under its jurisdiction. The waste disposal has obstructed the water body’s natural path, said officials. The notice issued on March 22 to the civic body stated rampant illegal dumping of debris and rubble near Pimple Nilakh crematorium. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Sanjay Kulkarni, city engineer and head of environmental department, PCMC, said, “In our reply to the notice, we stated that debris and rubble were dumped to create a temporary diversion of the riverfront development (RFD) work in progress along the river. However, orders have been issued to immediately remove the waste.”

“This is a serious offence. The illegal fill must be removed at your own expense. The riverbed should be restored to its original condition without delay and failure will attract action under the Maharashtra Irrigation Act, 1976, and other government directives,” stated RB Gawhankar, assistant engineer, Khadakwasla canal subdivision, irrigation department in the notice sent to executive engineer of environmental engineering department of PCMC.

The notice refers to the Act and a state government circular dated March 8, 2018, which prohibits such activities in river areas.