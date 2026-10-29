Jay Pawar seeks time-bound probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash

PUNE: NCP leader Jay Pawar on Wednesday met Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials in Pune to review the investigation into the plane crash that killed his father and former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and called for a transparent and time-bound inquiry. NCP leader Jay Pawar (second from left) on Wednesday met CID officials in Pune to review the investigation into the plane crash that killed his father and former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. (HT)

During the meeting, Jay sought details about the current status of the investigation, the action taken so far, pending aspects of the probe and the likely time required to complete it.

A release from his office said Jay urged the officials to expedite the investigation and ensure that all aspects of the crash were thoroughly examined.

“The truth behind Ajitdada’s plane crash is not just a matter concerning one family, but also a question of the trust of millions of people who love him immensely,” Jay said.

He said it was important to answer the questions in the public domain, examine every significant aspect of the crash and bring the facts before the public. He also called for a thorough inquiry without delays and appropriate action to hold those responsible accountable, if any wrongdoing was established.

Jay said he would continue to pursue the matter until the truth behind the crash emerged. MLA Vikram Kakade accompanied him during the meeting.

The then NCP chief Ajit Pawar and four others, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed after their aircraft crashed near the Baramati airport before landing on January 28 this year.

The meeting comes amid calls from NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar for clarity over the circumstances surrounding the crash.